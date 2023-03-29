Just moments after Penn State filled its head coaching vacancy, a top assistant has been hired as the headman at a local school.

Adam Fisher, a Nittany Lion alumnus who became the program’s associate head coach in 2021, has been hired as Temple’s next head coach, the school announced Wednesday.

Welcome to Temple @Coach_Afish! — Temple Men's Basketball (@TUMBBHoops) March 29, 2023

Fisher was viewed as an in-house candidate to replace Shrewsberry as the Nittany Lions’ head coach before the program zeroed in on former VCU coach Mike Rhoades.

With an extensive resume as an assistant, Fisher joins the Owls after other coaching gigs with Miami (FL), Boston University and Villanova.

