Entering the 2019-20 season, Penn State was coming off of a 14-18 campaign, having failed to make the NCAA Tournament since the 2010-11 season.

There weren’t high expectations for the Nittany Lions as they were picked to finish 10th in the Big Ten by Sports Illustrated prior to the season.

Coach Pat Chambers reportedly found himself on the hot seat going into his ninth year with the program.

Returning senior Lamar Stevens was set to lead the blue and white after being named to the 2018-19 All-Big Ten first team. Penn State also had three other returning starters in Jamari Wheeler, Mike Watkins and Myles Dread.

The Nittany Lions added graduate student Curtis Jones Jr. from Oklahoma State and sophomore Izaiah Brockington from St. Bonaventure via the transfer portal.

The Nittany Lions posted a 21-10 record in the regular season, with memorable wins over No. 4 Maryland and No. 16 Michigan State on the road.

Poised to make its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2010-11, the blue and white was projected as a potential six seed.

Shortly before the start of the Big Ten Tournament, the NCAA and the world would grind to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, meaning Penn State wouldn’t get its chance in the big dance.

This stoppage and the Chambers’ exit would eventually lead to a split of Penn State’s best team in nearly a decade. Here’s a look at where the team sits now.

The starters

The heart of the Nittany Lion offense, Stevens would end his collegiate career six points shy of the team’s all-time scoring title.

After leaving Penn State, the Nittany Lion great didn’t hear his name called in the 2020 NBA Draft but did sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers as a free agent. Stevens has made a name for himself since joining the Cavaliers, leading to him being re-signed by the organization to a three-year contract.

Watkins would sign with Cimarrones del Choco in Colombia to start his professional career.

The former All-Big Ten defensive-team member would only spend one season in Colombia before signing with Hapoel B-Cure Laser Haifa in the Israeli Winner League, where he’s only played in one game.

Wheeler stayed at Penn State for another year before he used his extra year of eligibility to transfer to rival Ohio State. The scrappy guard’s collegiate career would come to an end at the hands of Villanova in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

Dread is still with the Nittany Lions to this day. After battling with injuries the last two seasons, the fifth-year player will look to stay healthy and climb up the school’s all-time three-point list in the season ahead.

Then-sophomore Myreon Jones remained with Penn State for another season before he entered the transfer portal. Jones committed to Florida, where his production saw major drop-offs.

Bench rotation

Then-junior John Harrar came in off of the bench most games in 2019-20, but he began to start more games in his last two years at Penn State and quickly became a fan favorite.

After finishing his Penn State career this past season, the former Army football commit attended rookie minicamp with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Four-star recruit Seth Lundy was a solid contributor off of the bench in his first season and has worked himself into one of the team's best two-way players since. The Nittany Lion forward has two years left of eligibility.

Brockington played the role of Penn State’s sixth man during the 2019-20 season but still finished fifth on the team in minutes played. He only spent one more year in Happy Valley before transferring to Iowa State, where he was a key piece to an NCAA Tournament run.

In March, Brockington declared for the NBA Draft, where he’s projected by some to go in the second round.

Jones Jr. was a decent rotational piece for the Nittany Lions, despite shooting 35% from the field. The veteran guard graduated following the conclusion of the 2019-20 season and signed a contract with KK Feniks 2010 Skopje in North Macedonia the following year.

Only appearing in 19 games, Trent Buttrick often found himself third on the depth chart behind Watkins and Harrar. After failing to get much play time in 2019-20 and only starting two games in the following season, Buttrick transferred to UMass for the 2021-22 campaign.

The legacy

Penn State’s 2019-20 season has become the season of “what ifs.”

With a talented and deep roster, the Nittany Lions could have made some noise come March Madness. Instead, their season was cut short due to circumstances outside of their control.

While there was a chance that Penn State could run it back in the following year, that opportunity was cut short when Chambers resigned following an investigation of his behavior toward former Penn State standout Rasir Bolton.

Many of the remaining players from Chambers’ time ended up leaving Penn State, once able to do so, and he has since been named the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast.

With coach Micah Shrewsberry going into his second season, Penn State hopes to be back on track toward the big dance.

