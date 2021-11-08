Penn State will begin a new era with first-year coach Micah Shrewsberry leading the charge when the 2021-22 season begins Wednesday against Youngstown State.

The Nittany Lions will face five teams ranked in the AP preseason top-25 in the heat of their Big Ten slate, which gets going after a string of 11 non-conference games.

The Big Ten features a plethora of NCAA Tournament regulars along with some nationally-recognized talent.

Here’s how our men’s basketball staff sees the Big Ten season playing out.

Alexis Yoder

Projected Finish:

1. Michigan

2. Purdue

3. Illinois

4. Ohio State

5. Maryland

6. Indiana

7. Michigan State

8. Iowa

9. Rutgers

10. Wisconsin

11. Northwestern

12. Penn State

13. Nebraska

14. Minnesota

Conference Tournament Champion: Michigan

Michigan had an early exit in the Big Ten and an Elite Eight trip in NCAA Tournaments last season, but it returns key pieces and brings talented newcomers into the program.

Center Hunter Dickerson and guard Eli Brooks return from that squad, but the addition of Coastal Carolina transfer DeVante’ Jones rounds out the experience necessary to make a run at the conference title.

Newcomers Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabaté, both 5-star recruits and potential 2022 NBA Draft picks, add another level of talent to the maize and blue’s squad.

In his third season leading the Wolverines, Juwan Howard’s work on the recruiting path has come to fruition as his team is arguably the most dangerous in the Big Ten.

Big Ten Player of the Year: Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

The Big Ten preseason player of the year and 2020-21 All-Big Ten first-teamer, Kofi Cockburn returns for a third season with Illinois.

Cockburn is the second-highest scorer returning to the conference from last season when he averaged 17.7 points per game, but he made his presence known most after the shot went up.

The 7-foot center pulled down a conference-best 9.5 rebounds per game and finished the season with 293 total rebounds.

Now that Cockburn is faced with an increased role due to the departure of Ayo Dosunmu, he’ll put the Illini on his back and turn in bigger numbers than he did last season.

Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year: DeVante’ Jones, Michigan

Juwan Howard needed to add experience on the offensive and defensive ends of the court in order to round out Michigan’s balanced attack, which led to the addition of Jones via the transfer portal.

The reigning Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, Jones proved to be a threat on both sides of the court through four seasons at Coastal Carolina.

The New Orleans native led the Chanticleers and the conference with 19.3 points per game and 73 total steals, which was good for 2.8 per night, in his senior season.

Now that he’s surrounded by more offensive talent, Jones can focus on locking down on defense and getting the Wolverines’ attack started in the backcourt and transition.

Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year: Ian Martinez, Maryland

Ian Martinez transferred to Maryland in April after spending his first season at Utah where he appeared in 25 games and averaged 5.2 points.

The sophomore showed promise toward the end of his freshman campaign as he averaged 9.7 points over the last six games of the 2020-21 season.

Martinez shoots well from the field and the foul line, which makes him a strong reserve for the Terrapins with the ability to crack the starting lineup.

Big Ten Freshman of the Year: Caleb Houstan, Michigan

A projected top-10 pick in the 2022 NBA draft, there’s no doubt Caleb Houstan will be a youngster everyone will have their eyes on in the country, let alone the Big Ten.

Houstan, a consensus 5-star recruit, raked in All-American and Gatorade Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Year honors after forgoing his senior year of high school at Montverde Academy.

The 6-foot-8 Houstan poses a threat from every spot on the court, from the 3-point line to the low post, versatility that will make him stand alone above every other freshman in the conference.

Big Ten Coach of the Year: Juwan Howard, Michigan

In his third season coaching at his alma mater, Juwan Howard’s work on the recruiting path and in the offseason will finally come together.

Steady improvements occurred over Howard’s first two seasons in Ann Arbor, but 2021-22 is when it’ll all come together.

With two 5-star recruits and a number of experienced players on the roster, Howard’s team is poised for a deep run in the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments and he’ll be prepared to lead them through it.

Seth Engle

Projected Finish:

1. Michigan

2. Illinois

3. Rutgers

4. Purdue

5. Indiana

6. Ohio State

7. Michigan State

8. Maryland

9. Nebraska

10. Wisconsin

11. Iowa

12. Northwestern

13. Penn State

14. Minnesota

Conference Tournament Champion: Michigan

Let’s make one clear before the season begins: Michigan is the only team in the Big Ten that could compete for a national championship this year.

Dickinson played beyond his years as a true freshman last season and now becomes arguably the most dominant player in the conference, and of the best in the entire country.

As if Dickinson’s presence down low wasn’t enough for opponents, the Wolverines added two of the country’s top big men from this most recent recruiting cycle, Houston and Diabeté.

Teams will most likely cringe at the mismatch opportunities Michigan will present this season.

Big Ten Player of the Year: Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

Speaking of Michigan’s mismatch potential, one man in particular makes this an area of concern for opponents: Dickinson.

Unlike Illinois’ Cockburn, Dickinson is not your stereotypical center. He’s an athletic machine down low, whether that’s on offense or defense.

Dickinson’s 14.1 points a game last season don’t say enough about his offensive production.

With increased playing time this season, Dickinson should be able to break the 20-points-a-game threshold with ease.

On top of that, don’t be surprised if Dickinson leads the conference in rebounds and blocked shots. He’s that good.

Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year: Jamari Wheeler, Ohio State

One of the most experienced players in the Big Ten, Jamari Wheeler has failed to find a consistent flow shooting the basketball over four years with Penn State.

Now a Buckeye, Wheeler should understand his role more than ever before: playing lockdown defense.

After finishing No. 1 in the Big Ten in steals two seasons ago, Wheeler followed that up by doing it again last year.

With a new program in 2021, consistency and efficiency are the only things holding Wheeler back from winning defensive player of the year this upcoming season.

Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year: Alfonso Plummer, Illinois

If he doesn’t end up winning a starting spot early on in the season, Utah transfer Alfonso Plummer should most certainly be considered to win sixth man of the year.

A part of the already talented Fighting Illini, Plummer will serve a role off the bench as a shot maker and momentum booster.

Sophomore guard André Curbelo won the award for Illinois last season for his playmaking ability, and with a team rich in depth, Plummer will be a primary scorer off the bench this season.

Big Ten Freshman of the Year: Max Christie, Michigan State

Michigan State hasn’t had the same scoring production since Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman left following the 2019-2020 season.

Five-star wing Max Christie changes this for the Spartans.

With the ability to play multiple positions, from the one to the three, Christie will provide the answers on offense the Spartans were searching for last season.

Surrounded by a lack of talent on the offensive end, Christie will have the opportunity to make an impact immediately for Michigan State.

Big Ten Coach of the Year: Steve Pikiell, Rutgers

You can talk all you want about the players who left Rutgers’ program this offseason, with Geo Baker and Ron Harper Jr. returning, the Scarlet Knights have a legitimate shot to compete for a Big Ten Championship.

Harper Jr. was fantastic last season, averaging nearly 15 points and six rebounds per contest. Meanwhile, Baker has been one of the most consistent all-around pieces to the Rutgers program for the past four seasons.

The Scarlet Knights have the talent to be great, it just comes down to how the coaching can get the team to execute every single game.

With a less competitive Big Ten, this is the year for Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell to fully turn things around for his program and give the Scarlet Knights a real shot to compete for a Final Four spot.

Spencer Ripchik

Projected Finish:

1. Michigan

2. Illinois

3. Purdue

4. Ohio State

5. Michigan State

6. Maryland

7. Rutgers

8. Indiana

9. Iowa

10. Penn State

11. Wisconsin

12. Nebraska

13. Northwestern

14. Minnesota

Conference Tournament Champion: Michigan

Michigan lost some impact players from last year’s Elite Eight team, but Howard has recruiting down to a science.

The Wolverines have brought in a bunch of talented players this season with two of those players being 5-star recruits.

Other than recruits, Michigan has some players making a return to the court in its leading scorer Dickinson along with Brooks.

With the talent through recruiting and returners, the Wolverines are set up for a strong season again.

Big Ten Player of the Year: Trevion Williams, Purdue

The no-brainer pick here is Cockburn, but Purdue is one of the top Big Ten teams this season, and senior forward Trevion Williams is a big reason why.

At 6-foot-10, Williams is one of the bigger forwards in the Big Ten and is a force in the paint, leading Purdue with 15.5 points per game last season.

Not only can the big man score, but he also cleans the glass, averaging over nine rebounds per game last season.

Williams is a weapon on both ends of the court, setting up for a promising senior campaign.

Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year: Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

Dickinson was an offensive powerhouse, but he also shined on the defensive side of the court.

Dickinson had the fourth-most blocks in the Big Ten with 40 as just a freshman, so with a season under his belt, and on a competitive team, he will be set up for another strong showing defensively.

Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year: Alfonso Plummer, Illinois

The defending Big Ten Champions, Illinois, is looking like it will have another promising shot at the title and Plummer could push them over the edge.

Last season, Plummer was the Utes second-highest leading scorer and scored in double digits 18 times, leading all of the Pac-12 in 3-pointers per game.

Coming off the bench, Plummer can be a sharpshooter for the Illini when it needs to get back in games against the strong offenses in the Big Ten.

Big Ten Freshman of the Year: Moussa Diabaté, Michigan

The Wolverines roster is loaded with talent from its 2021 recruiting class and Diabaté is one of the stars in the Wolverines’ freshman class.

Diabaté was one of the two 5-star recruits from the class and right away he has the possibility to make an impact with his size.

The 6-foot-11 freshman played on the French U18 French National team and was named a McDonald's All-American.

Diabaté has the experience of playing high-level competition and is one of the best forwards in his class.

Big Ten Coach of the Year: Matt Painter, Purdue

Purdue comes into the season as the No. 7-ranked team in the nation and the second-highest Big Ten team.

Coach Matt Painter and his crew had a tough season finishing 18-10 with a first-round exit from the NCAA Tournament.

However, with a bunch of returners the record should have more tallies in the win column and Painter played a major role in their return.

The impact of those returning players under the guidance of Painter will make his team a major threat in the Big Ten.

