From only seeing the floor 15 minutes in his freshman season, Penn State’s sophomore guard Dallion Johnson was Penn State’s leading scorer against Northwestern.

Over the course of the season, Johnson has been progressively gaining minutes up until Friday night where he scored a career-high 15 points.

In the final day of January, Johnson received his first career start and has started ever since.

Johnson was a highlight to Northwestern’s coach Chris Collins’ scouting report and he had high praise for the sophomore after the game.

“He is a guy that can make shots,” Collins said. “It is not that you say ‘make him beat us.’ You just got to try to get him off the 3-point line. We weren’t able to do that. He knocked some big ones down tonight.”

Johnson found all of his success from knocking down 3-pointers left and right, scoring all 15 of his points from behind the arc.

However, the Haverhill, Massachusetts native struggled in the first half to get the gears turning as he attempted just one shot and missed.

Johnson didn’t let the first-half problems hinder his play the rest of the game, though.

“I just had to stick with it, preserve,” Johnson said. “Shoutout to my teammates that kept believing in me, coaching staff too. I just went out there and kept doing my thing.”

There was one point in particular in the first half where Johnson had an open look at a 3-pointer but passed the ball into a shot-clock violation.

After the violation, senior guard Myles Dread and coach Micah Shrewsberry got on Johnson about his mistake, but he didn’t let it slow him down.

“It got to me a little bit,” Johnson said. “I tried not to dwell on it for too long. I just had to keep my head and stay composed. It was a tough first half, but you get back in the locker room and talk about it, and just stay positive. That’s all I can do.”

Shrewsberry said the reason Johnson didn't get many shots in the first half was because his players got “stagnant” and “stuck” on pick and rolls, and Northwestern kept tight on Penn State’s shooters.

In the first half, Penn State struggled altogether, entering the locker room down 28-22, but the Nittany Lions turned things around, especially Johnson.

Shrewsberry said Penn State made second-half adjustments to “force” help, allowing for the Nittany Lions’ shooters like Johnson to get open looks.

“Those guys are getting inside-out threes,” Shrewsberry said. “They're getting drives and attacks because they're now scrambling and rotating. Our guys did a great job in the second half of making adjustments to what they were doing.”

Northwestern was playing a zone to combat Penn State’s offense, and the Wildcats made some stops, turning the Nittany Lions over 14 times in the regular-season rematch.

Collins said he didn’t think that Penn State figured the zone out in the second half.

“Johnson was just able to get to that corner there,” Collins said. “I'm not sure if there was anything different they were doing. I think they just kind of made a nice extra pass to get into the corner. We were a little bit late on the rotation, and he made that big one.”

Johnson made a couple “big” 3-pointers in the game with one taking the lead back with under six minutes to play and another with just over 3 minutes to play to put Penn State ahead by four.

Johnson said Northwestern playing in the 3-2 zone defense helped him get open and be successful in the second half of action.

“Once they got to the 3-2 zone, it opened up a lot more space,” Johnson said. “I was able to find spots on the court that were open. My teammates were able to find me, giving me good passes, so I could knock down shots.”

Johnson’s progression over the season had been slow, but in the past couple of games, he has been flourishing.

Shrewsberry said over the season he needed to do the “right things” to earn time on the court, and he said he had to earn his starting role.

Now starting, Johnson led Penn State in scoring as a sophomore, and Shrewsberry said he deserved a game like this one. When the sophomore wasn’t playing, his coach said, Johnson was in the gym shooting — improving.

“He had to earn it,” Shrewsberry said. “He earned it. He earned his way to where he is. He is one of our hardest workers.”

