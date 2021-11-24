Son of Penn State men's basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry commits to program

Penn State earned its first commitment from a 2023 pledge on Wednesday, and one with a very familiar name around Happy Valley.

Braeden Shrewsberry, a 3-star guard and son of head coach Micah Shrewsberry, will make the short transition from State College Area High School to University Park in just two seasons.

Shrewsberry is ranked as the No. 8 player from Pennsylvania in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports.

