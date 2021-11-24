You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
centerpiece

Son of Penn State men's basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry commits to program

WBB Micah Shrewsberry

Mens Basketball head coach Micah Shrewsberry watches Women's Basketball against Rider, The Lady Lions won 83-69. At the Bryce Jordan Center on Nov. 11, 2021 in University Park Pa.

 Caleb Craig

Penn State earned its first commitment from a 2023 pledge on Wednesday, and one with a very familiar name around Happy Valley.

Braeden Shrewsberry, a 3-star guard and son of head coach Micah Shrewsberry, will make the short transition from State College Area High School to University Park in just two seasons.

Shrewsberry is ranked as the No. 8 player from Pennsylvania in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Latest Daily Collegian

Newsletters

Latest Football Story

Support Student Journalism

Your contribution will help the Collegian provide award winning journalism to the Penn State community and beyond.

Donate to the Collegian by clicking the button below.

Newsletters