Penn State secured its first ranked win of the season over No. 19 Michigan State, and it sent social media into a flurry.
The Nittany Lions' fan base had nothing but excitement for first-year head coach Micah Shrewberry.
Yeah buddy!!! Huge W!! https://t.co/tho4Y63Khg— Kris Petersen (@GoPSUKris) February 16, 2022
https://t.co/zjJrBE8saw pic.twitter.com/PjOZtVEdKv— Still B1G Champs (@dayyUM_glasgow) February 16, 2022
LETS GOOO pic.twitter.com/ZKGx5OlP48— evan (@chaew6n) February 16, 2022
Shrewsberry is the truth!! #WeAre https://t.co/LgdBePYZ7L— Andrew Markowitz (@amarkowitzWX) February 16, 2022
Let’s GO! ##WeAre https://t.co/fSpAQXoe5g— Josh Stine (@StineJosh) February 16, 2022
😤💪— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) February 16, 2022
The takedown in the Bryce Jordan Center even caught the eye of some of college basketball’s top analysts.
Big Ten Upset: Penn State over Michigan State.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 16, 2022
John Harrar. Glue Guy. https://t.co/FTqYbNOZ9I— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 16, 2022
On the other hand, the Michigan State fan base was not too happy after a loss in State College.
Really need these #SpartanDawgs to pick their head up, slap the floor a few times, and try to be competitive with Illinois in a few days https://t.co/C6y6QBFsyt— Script Purdue (@EverGratefulWL) February 16, 2022
Izzo this year's sleepwalking victim to PSU's cavern of an arena https://t.co/TqokFbSrHm— Isaiah Walker (@walkeri141) February 16, 2022
Utter collapse from Michigan state. That was bad bad— Jono (@jonocrockett) February 16, 2022
Penn State found itself in another close contest Tuesday and managed to pull off the upset.