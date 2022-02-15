Penn State Men's Basketball vs. Purdue, Harrar

Penn State forward John Harrar (21) dunks during the game against the Purdue Boilermakers on Jan. 8, 2022 at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, PA. Purdue won the game 74-67.

 Ryan Bowman

Penn State secured its first ranked win of the season over No. 19 Michigan State, and it sent social media into a flurry.

The Nittany Lions' fan base had nothing but excitement for first-year head coach Micah Shrewberry.

The takedown in the Bryce Jordan Center even caught the eye of some of college basketball’s top analysts.

On the other hand, the Michigan State fan base was not too happy after a loss in State College.

