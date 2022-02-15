Penn State secured its first ranked win of the season over No. 19 Michigan State, and it sent social media into a flurry.

The Nittany Lions' fan base had nothing but excitement for first-year head coach Micah Shrewberry.

😤💪 — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) February 16, 2022

The takedown in the Bryce Jordan Center even caught the eye of some of college basketball’s top analysts.

Big Ten Upset: Penn State over Michigan State. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 16, 2022

On the other hand, the Michigan State fan base was not too happy after a loss in State College.

Really need these #SpartanDawgs to pick their head up, slap the floor a few times, and try to be competitive with Illinois in a few days https://t.co/C6y6QBFsyt — Script Purdue (@EverGratefulWL) February 16, 2022

Izzo this year's sleepwalking victim to PSU's cavern of an arena https://t.co/TqokFbSrHm — Isaiah Walker (@walkeri141) February 16, 2022

Utter collapse from Michigan state. That was bad bad — Jono (@jonocrockett) February 16, 2022

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Penn State men's basketball posts late comeback to complete upset over Michigan State Penn State found itself in another close contest Tuesday and managed to pull off the upset.