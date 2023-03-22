Micah Shrewsberry is reportedly off to Notre Dame, which sent the Penn State community into a spin.

Social media had plenty to say about the departure of the headman, with a mix of positive and negative views making up a wide array of Tweets.

Most of the Penn State faithful was sad about the departure of the two-year coach.

Good luck @Coach_Shrews. Thanks for the memories, the run, and the fun. I’m sad you couldn’t find a long(er)-term home at PSU. https://t.co/a3yxbDKNCs — Craig (@Craig_RLR) March 22, 2023

Bummed! but congratulations to @Coach_Shrews , his family and ND. Thanks for everything! — Matty Workman (@mattyworkman) March 22, 2023

Well it was fun while it lasted. Back to going .500 every year. — Jack Rose (@Jhroseguy) March 22, 2023

Some people weren’t surprised and/or were OK with Shrewsberry leaving Happy Valley for South Bend.

If the reports about the school increasing money commitments to the coach, program and NIL are true then I’ll sleep fine at night. Get me someone who wants to be here and build something, end of story. — PSU Everything (@PSU_Strong) March 22, 2023

Stepping stone U https://t.co/JCN0gPHpAv — Paul Crewe (@meanmachine696) March 22, 2023

This move makes a lot of sense for him. Regardless of how much PSU was willing to pay, it's still a tough job and just by virtue of being from this state he's got more of a recruiting base here than he would have out there. https://t.co/RS1uz1CKIR — Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) March 22, 2023

However, Notre Dame fans were excited about their new head coach.

As for who Penn State should hire as its new coach... Jalen Pickett weighed in with a take of his own.

HIRE COACH FISH KEEP THE SUCCESS GOING !!!!! — Jay Pick (@JalenPickett7) March 22, 2023

