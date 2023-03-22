MBB vs. Loyola, Shrews Disapointed

Penn State basketball head coach Micah Shrewsberry during Penn State Mens Basketball’s game against Loyola Maryland on Nov. 10, 2022 at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. Penn State beat Loyola 90-65.

 Caleb Craig

Micah Shrewsberry is reportedly off to Notre Dame, which sent the Penn State community into a spin.

Social media had plenty to say about the departure of the headman, with a mix of positive and negative views making up a wide array of Tweets.

Most of the Penn State faithful was sad about the departure of the two-year coach.

Some people weren’t surprised and/or were OK with Shrewsberry leaving Happy Valley for South Bend.

However, Notre Dame fans were excited about their new head coach.

As for who Penn State should hire as its new coach... Jalen Pickett weighed in with a take of his own. 

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags