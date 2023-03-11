The magical run in March continues for Penn State, as the Nittany Lions picked up their fifth win in a row, taking down three-seed Indiana 77-73.

Despite the Hoosiers holding the No. 19 national ranking, the blue and white reached its first Big Ten Tournament finals appearance since 2011.

In the matchup with Indiana Saturday night, Penn State was able to knock off the Hoosiers for the second time this season as a 28-point performance from fifth-year guard Jalen Pickett was the catalyst for the Nittany Lions’ success.

Despite a near late-game falter from the blue and white, who were charged with a vengeance by Indiana, the poised veteran group was able to survive the comeback and weather the storm by capitalizing off its free throws.

With a rematch with top-seeded Purdue in the championship game on the horizon, the Nittany Lions were swept by Matt Painter’s Boilermakers during the regular season, suffering a demoralizing 20-point defeat back on Feb. 1.

In just year two of the Micah Shrewsberry era, Penn State is chasing unprecedented history and will have a chance for its first Big Ten Tournament title against a familiar foe who has dominated the blue and white this season.

Penn State longtime quarterback Sean Clifford and current Cleveland Cavaliers and former Nittany Lion Lamar Stevens were some of the first to comment on the Nittany Lions win.

LETS GO!!!!!! 1 MORE!!! — Sean Clifford (@seancliff14) March 11, 2023

Other Penn State football alumni, including Jason Cabinda, also shared their thoughts on Penn State’s win.

PENN STATE HOOPS LESSSS GOOOOO BRING IT HOME !!!! @PennStateMBB #RoadtotheShip — Jason Cabinda (@jasoncabinda) March 11, 2023

Here’s how the sports world responded to the Nittany Lions win:

PENN STATE WILL PLAY FOR THE #B1GMBBT TITLE❕❕❕ pic.twitter.com/JCzCeXCXnA — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 11, 2023

Last year, in his 1st as a head coach, Micah Shrewsberry and Penn State went 14-17. But Shrewsberry had buy in and kept key contributors in State College. Now, PSU is a win away from becoming the lowest seed to ever win a Big Ten tournament title. History awaits on Sunday. — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) March 11, 2023

Jalen Pickett (28 points on 9/19 from floor, 9/10 on FTs, four assists, one TO) is so, so good. At its best, Penn State is so much fun to watch.Purdue-Penn State has the makings of an awesome Big Ten Tournament championship game. https://t.co/508KENaHDB — Brian Fonseca (@briannnnf) March 11, 2023

I know it’s not Purdue-IU BUT what a story for Sunday’s championship game!Penn State coach & Indianapolis-native Micah Shrewsberry plays the team he helped build just a few years ago — Purdue. Shrewsberry had two stints as an assistant coach for Matt Painter. What a reunion! — Angela Moryan (@SidelineStormer) March 11, 2023

We Are Penn State has a REAL basketball team. Jaylen Pickett is the 2nd best Pickett in PA. What a baller. True floor general. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) March 11, 2023

