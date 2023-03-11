PSU MBB VS Rutgers-Clary

The magical run in March continues for Penn State, as the Nittany Lions picked up their fifth win in a row, taking down three-seed Indiana 77-73.

Despite the Hoosiers holding the No. 19 national ranking, the blue and white reached its first Big Ten Tournament finals appearance since 2011.

In the matchup with Indiana Saturday night, Penn State was able to knock off the Hoosiers for the second time this season as a 28-point performance from fifth-year guard Jalen Pickett was the catalyst for the Nittany Lions’ success.

Despite a near late-game falter from the blue and white, who were charged with a vengeance by Indiana, the poised veteran group was able to survive the comeback and weather the storm by capitalizing off its free throws.

With a rematch with top-seeded Purdue in the championship game on the horizon, the Nittany Lions were swept by Matt Painter’s Boilermakers during the regular season, suffering a demoralizing 20-point defeat back on Feb. 1.

In just year two of the Micah Shrewsberry era, Penn State is chasing unprecedented history and will have a chance for its first Big Ten Tournament title against a familiar foe who has dominated the blue and white this season.

Penn State longtime quarterback Sean Clifford and current Cleveland Cavaliers and former Nittany Lion Lamar Stevens were some of the first to comment on the Nittany Lions win.

Other Penn State football alumni, including Jason Cabinda, also shared their thoughts on Penn State’s win.

Here’s how the sports world responded to the Nittany Lions win:

