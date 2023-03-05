PSU MBB VS Rutgers-Wynter

Penn State Men’s Basketball guard Camren Wynter (11) dribbles the ball in the Penn State vs. Rutgers game at the Bryce Jordan Center on Feb. 26, 2023, in University Park, Pa. Penn State lost to Rutgers 59-56.

 Katelyn Supancik

Fifth-year guard Camren Wynter captured Penn State's 19th win of the year on his second buzzer-beater in as many games.

After knocking off a scrappy Northwestern squad on the road in Evanston, Illinois, on Wednesday, Wynter's buzzer-beater completed the comeback for the Nittany Lions who trailed by 16 points at one point.

Despite posting just six points against the Terps, the Hempstead, New York, native gave the blue and white faithful a classic moment, scoring a potentially NCAA Tournament-cementing bucket on his own Senior Night.

Penn State heads to the Big Ten Tournament as winners of five of its last six games. With the win over Maryland, the Nittany Lions improved their resume with five Quad-1 wins and a pair of top-25 victories.

Here's how the social media world reacted to Wynter's game-winning shot.

