Fifth-year guard Camren Wynter captured Penn State's 19th win of the year on his second buzzer-beater in as many games.

After knocking off a scrappy Northwestern squad on the road in Evanston, Illinois, on Wednesday, Wynter's buzzer-beater completed the comeback for the Nittany Lions who trailed by 16 points at one point.

Despite posting just six points against the Terps, the Hempstead, New York, native gave the blue and white faithful a classic moment, scoring a potentially NCAA Tournament-cementing bucket on his own Senior Night.

Penn State heads to the Big Ten Tournament as winners of five of its last six games. With the win over Maryland, the Nittany Lions improved their resume with five Quad-1 wins and a pair of top-25 victories.

Here's how the social media world reacted to Wynter's game-winning shot.

CAM WYNTER WITH THE WINNER FOR @PennStateMBB❕❕❕ pic.twitter.com/Y0LVV4Aigc — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 5, 2023

Poetic that Camren Wynter hits back-to-back game winners to (possibly) send Penn State to the Big Dance.The Drexel transfer is the only player on the roster that has played in the NCAA Tournament. #WeAre https://t.co/bmtkYyI9EI — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) March 5, 2023

Absolutely wild week for Camren Wynter and Penn State. Wynter hits a 3 with 0.5 seconds left to win at Northwestern, then scores the game-winning layup with 0.5 seconds left to beat Maryland by one. Just crazy. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 5, 2023

