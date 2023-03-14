With a Big Ten Championship appearance under its belt and an NCAA Tournament game looming ahead — both firsts since 2011 — the more Penn State achieves, the more lucrative Micah Shrewsberry looks as an option for more advanced basketball programs.

Connections to open coaching positions at Georgetown and Notre Dame have prompted questions surrounding Shrewsberry’s future with the Nittany Lions, a program that will soon have to determine its plans to continue developing its budding basketball program.

Contract extension aside, Shrewsberry’s fate will come down to whether the university is ready to make a sizable investment to compete in all aspects with the programs that have reportedly shown interest in the prized headman.

“As you're building a program, as you're growing a program, you can't take steps backward,” Shrewsberry said on Monday. “That's the biggest thing. You have to constantly be moving forward.”

There may be no program in the country that has grown as quickly as Penn State since Shrewsberry took over as head coach two years ago.

In his first recruiting cycle in 2022, Shrewsberry hauled in the highest-ranked class in school history and followed up with another top-30 class for 2023, a group highlighted by highly touted 4-star forward Carey Booth.

Shrewsberry’s impact on the Nittany Lions began to grow even before winning basketball games. But now that the wins are piling up, Penn State has a golden opportunity to make itself consistently competitive.

“You don't want to lose momentum,” Shrewsberry said. “You want to continue to gain, you want to continue to do things. Whether this helps us in recruiting, whether this helps us in NIL or marketing, whatever it may be, you have to build off of this because this is the excitement level right now.”

After an NCAA Tournament appearance, continued competitiveness likely begins in re-signing Shrewsberry to an extension. But the means in which an extension gets signed comes down to the agreement that Penn State will improve nearly every facet of its basketball program.

It’s no secret that Shrewsberry’s potential suitors, Georgetown and Notre Dame — two consistent tournament teams — are far ahead of the Nittany Lions in terms of historical and general focus toward basketball.

Roaring crowds of 107,000 pack into Beaver Stadium nearly every Saturday in the fall, but only a fraction of those fans show the same passion toward the basketball team, which struggled to fill over 60% of the Bryce Jordan Center with each home game in Shrewsberry’s first season.

But as Penn State marched on and continued to compete for the postseason, fans began to fill the seats more than they likely have since the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season, which may show a shift in anticipation toward the program that the university can capitalize on.

“Even Maryland, that last home game and it was spring break, it was still a really good crowd,” Shrewsberry said. “So that is obviously the easiest thing to point to — that and the excitement that was building around these guys.”

The possibilities are bright for Penn State, but its future is in doubt.

Wins have rolled in, and new heights have been achieved. Now it’s only a matter of building on something with the potential to be great.

The ball is in the hands of Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Pat Kraft and his athletic department, and Shrewsberry isn’t going to fight him over improvements.

“I'm not a guy that's gonna be like out in front shouting and pushing, yelling, screaming,” Shrewsberry said. “But we have to continue to push forward right now with what we're doing with this momentum and how we're doing it. We have to continue to grow this program and build this program.”

