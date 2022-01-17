If a game inside Ohio State’s Schottenstein Center wasn’t already tough enough for Penn State, the Nittany Lions were also without their leading scorer.

Just hours before the game, the blue and white announced via Twitter that junior forward Seth Lundy didn’t travel with the team and wouldn’t play against the Buckeyes.

With no Lundy to help Penn State, the Nittany Lions still kept it close with No. 16 Ohio State, losing 61-56.

In his midweek press conference, head coach Micah Shrewsberry briefly touched on the blue and white’s star junior’s status.

“Unfortunately, I’m not allowed to talk about injuries or illnesses,” Shrewsberry said. “My hands are tied behind my back in terms of what I can say. That is a matter we aren’t allowed to speak on right now. He is day-to-day right now.”

The 6-foot-6 forward leads Penn State in scoring, averaging 14.1 points per game, and the Nittany Lions offense struggled against Ohio State in his absence.

The blue and white shot 39.6% from the floor — its second-lowest total all season.

Shrewsberry said one of the main reasons the Nittany Lions shot as low as they did was because Lundy wasn’t on the floor.

“We missed a lot of wide-open 3’s from the corner, missed 3’s from the top,” Shrewsberry said. “If you think about it, Seth probably takes 12 to 14 shots per game. So some of those passes, some of those wide-open shots are ending up in his hand, and he shoots some of those. That's where we kind of missed him.”

Without Lundy, Penn State looked to its other scorers — senior guards Sam Sessoms and Jalen Pickett — to pick up the slack.

In the past couple games, Pickett has been scoring at a high rate, while Sessoms excelled more at the start of the season and now comes off the bench.

However, with no Lundy, Sessoms started the game, recording his first start since Dec. 5 against Ohio State.

Sessoms led the offense in scoring with 15 points, while Pickett was just behind him with 11 of his own.

Shrewsberry said Lundy takes “pressure off” Sessoms and Pickett when he is on the court, which was where his absence showed up the “most.”

Even though Lundy has been performing offensively for the Nittany Lions, he is one of the best players defensively on the team, too.

Ohio State’s forward E.J. Liddell averages the fourth-most points per game in the Big Ten at 19.9, but in the first meeting Penn State had with the Buckeyes, Lundy held him to just 14 points.

With no Lundy, Liddell started to take over in the second half, finishing with 19 points, which is just a tad below his average.

Shrewsberry said, without Lundy he had to switch up some things defensively to try and halt Liddell’s ability to score.

“It took away our ability to go smaller and make E.J. Liddell match up with himself,” Shrewsberry said. “Seth did a good job guarding him in the first game, but E.J. didn't do a great job of guarding him at times.

“So that kind of took that advantage away from us being able to play him and Myles [Dread] together and play small, and now, they have to match up with us on the perimeter a little bit.”

Against the best in the Big Ten, Lundy has held them under their averages, like guard Jaden Ivey, and forward Ron Harper Jr, earning him the nickname “Lockdown Lundy.”

Lundy has also taken to Twitter and been vocal about his defense.

I really don’t get enough credit for my defense. Ima keep proving myself! — Seth Lundy 💫 (@llseth23) January 12, 2022

To his aid, his coach said he probably doesn’t get enough credit for the way he has been playing defensively.

“Part of that is we have got to win,” Shrewsberry said. “As we win more, we get more recognition, and that’s all on us.”

Shrewsberry said it is still “early,” and that there are several notable opponents Penn State has yet to play, citing the Big Ten’s leading scorer, Iowa’s sophomore forward Keegan Murray, and Wisconsin's sophomore guard Johnny Davis.

“He holds those guys down — he can make his name,” Shrewsberry said. “The Big Ten is full of opportunities. The moment he starts feeling good about himself or beating his chest and saying ‘I should get recognized more’ is the moment some dude gets 30 because you're not focused on the right thing.”

Lundy is a junior at Penn State, but as a returning player, he knows the program better than the new transfers on the team.

Shrewsberry said he missed the intangible impacts that Lunday brings to the court, but the first-year head coach missed how he conducts himself and how it rubs off on the rest of the team more.

“He has been really good about really getting in and bringing extra work, and guys kind of follow his lead,” Shrewsberry said.

Out of Penn State’s seven losses, four of them came on the road, and Lundy has been a piece that makes the Nittany Lions competitive away from their home floor.

Two of Lundy’s best games offensively have been away from home where he dropped 23 points against Northwestern and 18 against Michigan State — a stat that caught the first-year head coach’s eye.

“He has been pretty good for us when we have played on the road,” Shrewsberry said. “Even when we’re struggling, he’s had good games. He's fought for us. He's made good things happen when we go through stretches when we can't score the basketball, like we did [Sunday] in the first half.”

With Lundy or not, Penn State still lost to Ohio State and is under .500 in the Big Ten once again with a bunch of tough teams ahead.

Shrewsberry didn’t use Lundy as an excuse for the team’s loss to the Buckeyes for the second time this season and looks forward to matching up with them again in the postseason where Lundy may return.

“We didn't have him,” Shrewsberry said. “The game is over. They beat us. They swept us. I hope we get them again a third time in Indy.”

