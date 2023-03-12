Over four head coaches, six losing records and coronavirus-shattering hopes, Penn State has officially qualified for the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 12 years.

The Nittany Lions were selected as the 10 seed in the Midwest Region and will face seventh-seeded Texas A&M on Thursday.

Penn State’s selection comes shortly after falling 67-65 to No. 5 Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament Championship, after a dramatic failed comeback attempt, its first appearance in the game since 2011.

Odds of the blue and white qualifying for the big dance weren’t so high just a week ago, with the team firmly on the tournament’s bubble, but a deep run in the conference tournament quickly shifted the narrative.

After defeating two tournament teams in Northwestern and Maryland to close out the regular season, the Nittany Lions entered Chicago’s United Center for the conference tournament as the 10th seed with a ton of momentum.

A narrow 79-76 win over No. 7-seeded Illinois kicked things off, then came an overtime upset over No. 2-seeded Northwestern, 67-65, the very next day.

Despite unofficially locking up an NCAA Tournament bid, Penn State still wasn’t finished as it headed to its first Big Ten Tournament Semifinal since 2018.

What came next was a 77-73 semifinal victory over No. 19 Indiana on Saturday, leading to the championship game appearance.

The NCAA Tournament will kick off on Tuesday, March 14, with the First Four on truTV and then transition to first-round games Thursday.

