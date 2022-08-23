Penn State put a spin on its classic blue and white look.
The Nittany Lions revealed their all-white uniforms for the upcoming season on social media Tuesday.
The Details 👌#WeAre pic.twitter.com/alib3WNV3S— Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) August 23, 2022
The jerseys look fairly similar, but the shorts sport a new look — a keystone logo on the belt area and blue stripes on both sides.
Penn State kicks off its season at home against Winthrop on Nov. 7.
MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE
Penn State announced its nonconference schedule for the 2022-23 season Tuesday morning.