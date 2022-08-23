Men's Basketball vs Michigan State Sessoms (3) Approach

Guard Sam Sessoms (3) approaches the basket during the Penn State men's basketball game vs. Michigan State on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. Penn State won 62-58 against Michigan State.

 Regan Gross

Penn State put a spin on its classic blue and white look.

The Nittany Lions revealed their all-white uniforms for the upcoming season on social media Tuesday.

The jerseys look fairly similar, but the shorts sport a new look — a keystone logo on the belt area and blue stripes on both sides.

Penn State kicks off its season at home against Winthrop on Nov. 7.

