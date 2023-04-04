NCAA Men's Basketball -Pickett

Penn State Men’s Basketball guard Jalen Picket (22) dribbles the ball in the Penn State vs. Texas A&M at the Wells Fargo Arena on March 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. Penn State defeats Texas A&M (76-59).

For the first time in over two decades, Penn State made an appearance in "One Shining Moment," the traditional post-NCAA Tournament montage.

Former Nittany Lion guard Jalen Pickett, the program's first All-American since 1955, served as the team's representative.

He's seen just past the 30 second mark, celebrating in Penn State's 76-59 first-round victory over Texas A&M.

This is the Nittany Lions' first montage appearance since 2001, previously the last year it won a tournament game

