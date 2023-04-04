For the first time in over two decades, Penn State made an appearance in "One Shining Moment," the traditional post-NCAA Tournament montage.
Former Nittany Lion guard Jalen Pickett, the program's first All-American since 1955, served as the team's representative.
He's seen just past the 30 second mark, celebrating in Penn State's 76-59 first-round victory over Texas A&M.
One Shining Moment 🙌#NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/19UtEKEq7C— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 4, 2023
This is the Nittany Lions' first montage appearance since 2001, previously the last year it won a tournament game
