For the first time in over two decades, Penn State made an appearance in "One Shining Moment," the traditional post-NCAA Tournament montage.

Former Nittany Lion guard Jalen Pickett, the program's first All-American since 1955, served as the team's representative.

He's seen just past the 30 second mark, celebrating in Penn State's 76-59 first-round victory over Texas A&M.

This is the Nittany Lions' first montage appearance since 2001, previously the last year it won a tournament game

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE