It was no ordinary game for the State College Spikes Monday as a special guest took the mound to kick off their 2021 season.

Micah Shrewsberry threw out the ceremonial first pitch as the Spikes opened their season against the Williamsport Crosscutters.

Shrewsberry was announced as the Penn State men's basketball head coach on March 15.

He has made appearances at Penn State events such as its football pro day and took a tour around campus after his hiring.

