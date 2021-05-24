Shrewsberry presser

Micah Shrewsberry is introduced as the 14th men’s basketball head coach in Penn State history. Shrewsberry was introduced to members of the media as well as a select number of Nittany Lion Club members on March 30, 2021 in the Nittany Lions practice facility in the Bryce Jordan Center. Photo by Mark Selders

It was no ordinary game for the State College Spikes Monday as a special guest took the mound to kick off their 2021 season.

Micah Shrewsberry threw out the ceremonial first pitch as the Spikes opened their season against the Williamsport Crosscutters.

Shrewsberry was announced as the Penn State men's basketball head coach on March 15.

He has made appearances at Penn State events such as its football pro day and took a tour around campus after his hiring.

