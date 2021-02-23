Former Penn State men's basketball star Lamar Stevens added yet another highlight to his successful rookie campaign with the Cleveland Cavaliers Tuesday.
The two-time All-Big Ten performer at Penn State threw down a game winning dunk against the Atlanta Hawks off of a pass from guard Colin Sexton in the waning seconds to give the Cavs a 112-111 win.
🚨 LAMAR STEVENS THROWS IT DOWN TO WIN IT FOR THE @cavs! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/o6olgfYtdl— NBA (@NBA) February 24, 2021
The flush pushed Cleveland to an 11-21 record on the year.
Stevens was signed by the Cavaliers as an undrafted free agent after spending four seasons with the blue and white.
MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE
Since Pat Chambers resigned in late October, Penn State has been looking to build a foundati…