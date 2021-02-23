Former Penn State men's basketball star Lamar Stevens added yet another highlight to his successful rookie campaign with the Cleveland Cavaliers Tuesday.

The two-time All-Big Ten performer at Penn State threw down a game winning dunk against the Atlanta Hawks off of a pass from guard Colin Sexton in the waning seconds to give the Cavs a 112-111 win.

🚨 LAMAR STEVENS THROWS IT DOWN TO WIN IT FOR THE @cavs! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/o6olgfYtdl — NBA (@NBA) February 24, 2021

The flush pushed Cleveland to an 11-21 record on the year.

Stevens was signed by the Cavaliers as an undrafted free agent after spending four seasons with the blue and white.

