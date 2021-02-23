Pacers Cavaliers Basketball, Lamar Stevens

Indiana Pacers' T.J. McConnell (9) and Cleveland Cavaliers' Lamar Stevens (8) battle for a loose ball during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Former Penn State men's basketball star Lamar Stevens added yet another highlight to his successful rookie campaign with the Cleveland Cavaliers Tuesday.

The two-time All-Big Ten performer at Penn State threw down a game winning dunk against the Atlanta Hawks off of a pass from guard Colin Sexton in the waning seconds to give the Cavs a 112-111 win.

The flush pushed Cleveland to an 11-21 record on the year.

Stevens was signed by the Cavaliers as an undrafted free agent after spending four seasons with the blue and white.

