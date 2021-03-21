Micah Shrewsberry is officially on Penn State’s campus and fans welcomed the new coach upon his arrival.

Penn State fans showing @Coach_Shrews some patented Happy Valley Hospitality.The new @PennStateMBB coach arrived in State College Sunday pic.twitter.com/vmYkz9KzBQ — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) March 21, 2021

Shrewsberry made his way to the Lion Shrine, where he was greeted by more fans.

Next stop for Shrewsberry? The Lion Shrine.🔈Volume up to hear him respond to “We Are”🔈 pic.twitter.com/MxjBVtF0pG — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) March 21, 2021

Fans were given t-shirts from Shrewsberry as he made his way to the Lion Shrine.

Shrewsberry was named Penn State’s head basketball coach earlier in March after spending last season as an assistant at Purdue.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Penn State women’s lacrosse’s offense provides confidence boost During Friday’s loss to Michigan, Penn State could hardly keep up with the Wolverines’ high-…