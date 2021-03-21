Shrewsberry CA

Penn State men's basketball announced Micah Shrewsberry as its full-time head coach Monday, March 15.

 Courtesy of Penn State Athletics

Micah Shrewsberry is officially on Penn State’s campus and fans welcomed the new coach upon his arrival.

Shrewsberry made his way to the Lion Shrine, where he was greeted by more fans.

Fans were given t-shirts from Shrewsberry as he made his way to the Lion Shrine.

Shrewsberry was named Penn State’s head basketball coach earlier in March after spending last season as an assistant at Purdue.

Evan Patrick is a football and basketball reporter for The Daily Collegian. He is a senior studying digital and print journalism with minors in business and liberal arts and labor employment relations.