With mixed emotions following a 67-65 loss to Purdue in the Big Ten Championship on Sunday, Penn State scurried into a United Center meeting room to learn its NCAA Tournament fate.

Despite winning five of their final six games en route to the conference championship, the Nittany Lions were granted a 10 seed, matching up with arguably the most underseeded team in the entire tournament, seventh-seeded Texas A&M.

The two teams will meet at 9:55 p.m. on Thursday at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, marking the Nittany Lions’ first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2011.

“Physically, this is going to be another war,” Shrewsberry said Monday. “This is one of the best rebounding teams in the country, one of the most physical teams in the country.”

Led by coach Buzz Williams, the Aggies raced through SEC play, finishing second in the conference with notable wins against top-ranked Alabama and No. 20 Tennessee.

While Thursday will mark Shrewsberry’s first NCAA Tournament appearance as a head coach, it’ll serve as Williams’ ninth tournament in 16 seasons but his first as head man of Texas A&M.

Williams dons a 10-8 record over those nine tournament appearances.

“Buzz Williams has won everywhere; everywhere he's been, he's won,” Shrewsberry said. “[He’s] coached in probably more NCAA Tournament games than I've coached in games.”

On paper, the Aggies don’t necessarily stand out with eye-opening stature, but their scrappiness and toughness make up for their size.

Offensively, the group is led by guards Wade Taylor IV and Tyrece Radford, making up one of the top scoring duos in the SEC, feeding off each other with every outing.

Taylor was recently named to the All-SEC first team, averaging 16.5 points, four assists and 1.8 steals per game. Radford averages 13.2 points and 5.4 rebounds.

“Their guards are electric,” Shrewsberry said. “Wade Taylor is as good of a guard as we've seen all year. He’s got speed, he can shoot it, he can get to the basket. Tyrece Radford’s the same way, left-handed, and he really attacks.”

Penn State is fresh off defending 7-foot-4, 305-pound Purdue center Zach Edey, who presents a set of problems to solve in the post. While the Aggies don’t have any size comparable to Edey, their post presence is strong in a very different way.

Texas A&M gets to the free-throw line more than any team in the country, averaging over 25 free throw attempts per game, hitting them at a highly efficient 76%.

Taylor leads the SEC in free-throw makes and percentage with Radford not far behind in either category.

Despite the lack of a true big man, the Aggies work primarily off of the drive to draw fouls and get to the line. Penn State should be on the lookout for foul trouble, especially with its key perimeter pieces like Jalen Pickett and Seth Lundy.

“They just send a bunch of guys in, and they all go to the glass,” Shrewsberry said. “They're great at attacking the rim, they get to the free-throw line a lot, and then they rebound like madmen.”

