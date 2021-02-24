On the same night that former Penn State star Lamar Stevens made a game-winning play in the NBA, the heir to his throne in Happy Valley did what Stevens had done so many times over the course of his college career with a dominant scoring performance.

Myreon Jones erupted for a career-high 29 points to lead the Nittany Lions over Nebraska for their first road win in Big Ten play this season.

Jones’ 6-for-12 shooting from beyond the arc helped spark Penn State out of a recent shooting slump, and his reliable free throw shooting (7-for-8) helped seal the win for a team that had lost so many heartbreakingly close games over the course of the season.

The 29-point performance was the second-most any Penn State player had scored this season, and it was much needed.

The Huskers’ star guard Teddy Allen dropped 41 points, the most by any Big Ten player this season, for the home side that shot 54% from the floor and 48% from beyond the arc.

Without the consistent scoring from Jones, the Nittany Lions could have found themselves in a hole, but that wasn’t the case.

“He was impressive, he was looking for his shot and it was huge,” interim coach Jim Ferry said. “For MJ to score 29 points was vital, because we couldn’t guard Teddy Allen, he was going off. At one point in the first half we were all like, ‘this guy’s going off, he’s killing us — yeah, but MJ’s got 18 too so we’re kind of right there so let’s just keep plugging and playing.’”

Even with Jones scoring at such a high clip, the rest of the offense wasn’t disrupted at all.

In fact, Penn State rattled off 19 assists in the game, which is nearly seven more than its season average of 12.8 that ranks last in the conference.

Jones was able to pick up on the Huskers’ defense early on and choose his spots within the free-flowing offense accordingly.

“Really, what I just saw was how they were playing me,” Jones said. “I would say after the second shot, they were switching a lot, but they were miscommunicating a lot — so I just tried to move without the ball and my teammates kept finding me so that’s how I got going.”

This career night for the junior guard comes after a disappointing game against Iowa on Sunday where Jones shot just 3-for-15 from the field and 2-for-9 from 3-point range.

That game was another example of many this season where the Nittany Lions lost a close game that they had plenty of chances to pull away with.

“He’s a competitor, he’s a basketball junkie, he’s in the gym all the time,” Ferry said. “He didn’t have a great night at Iowa and he knew it, he put it on himself and you could see it the day after, he was disappointed.”

This season has been up and down for Jones like it has been for the team as a whole.

After the departure of the leading scorer in Stevens, it was clear that it was now time for Jones to step up and take over the bulk of the scoring duties, but he hasn’t always risen to the occasion.

He showed flashes in 2019-20 of being the guy, but the 2020-21 season has also been a lot of flashes and not as much consistency.

He’s a player that thrives when he’s getting open shots within a team system rather than a system that is designed for him alone, and he has the former with this group.

That means that he isn’t always going to be the guy to put up 29 points and lead the team to victory, but sometimes he will and it will look incredibly impressive like it did Tuesday.

“With someone like MJ, it’s like, ‘C’mon man just go out and play,' and that’s what he did [against Nebraska],” Ferry said.

