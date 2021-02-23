After listing the job for “Head Coach of Men’s Basketball,” it looks like Penn State is officially ready to start looking for candidates for next season.

Penn State Athletics released the job posting for the position on Workday, a platform that hosts application portals for numerous openings at the university.

If you have a bachelor’s degree or higher and at least eight years of Division I coaching experience, this job could be for you.

The Nittany Lion head coaching spot became available when Pat Chambers resigned in late October, and it’s temporarily filled by interim coach Jim Ferry.

According to the posting, an ideal candidate should also have “a strong commitment to NCAA Division I-A athletics, integrity, compliance, character, diversity, and the academic and athletic experience of the student-athlete.”

That’s a mouthful, huh?

With all of that in mind, here are some candidates who should consider submitting their resume and applying for the job while the opening is still listed.

James Franklin

The head coach of the football team is responsible for putting the Nittany Lions back on the map as a national powerhouse.

Why not take a new challenge and give the basketball team a spotlight?

Technically, Franklin has eight years of collegiate coaching experience, qualifying him as an application.

Who knows, maybe he’ll implement an RPO into the offense.

Coach Carter

Although his Richmond Oilers team ended up losing the state quarterfinals against St. Francis High School, Coach Carter undoubtedly changed the lives and attitudes of his struggling Oilers team, turning them from boys to men.

There may be some concern regarding Carter’s ability to coach college basketball after coaching only at the high school level. However, many would probably agree he should’ve been a coach in the college ranks for years now.

But even without that collegiate coaching experience, Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour can make an exception for a head coach that motivated millions of people.

And hey, he coached Slamball in the early 2000s. That’s gotta count for something, right?

Bob Knight

There may be no candidate with more experience than former Indiana Hoosiers head coach Bob Knight.

One of the most accomplished coaches in college basketball history, Knight currently has the third-most wins all-time of Division I coaches and has three NCAA Championships to his credit as a head coach — not including the title he won as a player in 1960.

While he may be 80 and hasn’t coached in an NCAA game since 2008, Knight may be the basketball legend Penn State needs to get the program on top.

Phil Jackson

With 11 championship wins as a head coach in the NBA, Phil Jackson is already out of fingers to hold his rings.

So why not go for No. 12? This time, as the head coach of the Nittany Lions.

Known as the “Zen Master,” Jackson might have the secret ingredient to put Penn State on the map for good.

Like Carter, Jackson has never coached on the college level. It’s safe to say, though, that his NBA acumen is enough for him to at least be considered.

Maybe the triangle offense is what the program has needed all along.