Sam Sessoms proves to be spark plug off the bench for Penn State men's basketball

For the first five games of the season, Penn State point guard Sam Sessoms did not shoot below 50% from the floor and scored in double figures in each of those contests.

Over the next three games, though, Sessoms failed to scrap together 10 points or shoot above 33%.

That is, until Wednesday night’s win over Wagner, when Sessoms flourished in a new role as the sixth man, showcasing aggressiveness of both sides of the ball, specifically in the second half.

“I know in the second half I found myself jumping at the ball a lot more,” Sessoms said. “The whole game plan was to attack the paint.”

In the first half, Sessoms was lucky enough to get two 3-point shots to fall, despite facing a staggering Wagner 2-3 zone defense.

“We don’t really play teams like that,” Sessoms said, inciting that the Nittany Lions may have been caught off guard a little bit ealy on.

When the second half rolled around, though, the blue and white looked like a whole new team, with Sessoms leading the charge with a team-high 10 points in the half, to bring his game total to 16.

“In the second half, we came out and [we] were breaking it pretty easy,” Sessoms said. “They got out of [the zone] pretty quickly.”

Postgame, Sessoms gave all credit to the head coach Micah Shrewsberry and the rest of the coaching staff to break up Wagner’s zone.

“Coach Shrews drew up a great gameplan in the locker room,” Sessoms said. “Attack [the zone] is just what we did in the second half.”

Once Penn State had broken up the zone defense, Wagner quickly transitioned back to man-to-man — the defensive scheme Sessoms and his teammates have seen commonly over this season.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

+2 Penn State men’s hockey avoids distractions ahead of weekend series with Wisconsin Guy Gadowsky isn’t the type to focus on moral victories in the game of hockey, but despite t…

“It was just time to apply the principle you learn,” Sessoms said.

According to Sessoms, a great week of practice leading up to Wednesday’s contest played a significant role in the 20-point victory.

“The two days prior to the game, we did everything well,” Sessoms said. “Finding teammates in the right place.”

Working well with one Nittany Lion in particular is something Shrewsberry said was behind calling Sessoms off the bench Wednesday night.

“I want him to play more with Jalanni [White],” Shrewsberry said. “I think they're starting to build a pretty good chemistry in terms of playing the pick and roll together.”

Like Sessoms acknowledged, Shrewsberry said it looked like the senior point guard took a sizable step forward in the second half.

“He was pretty locked in,” Shrewsberry said. “But I thought he wasn't as aggressive as he needed to be early in the game.”

Prior to tipoff, Shrewsberry also thought about being creative with his lineups, specifically those that included Sessoms.

Shrewsberry said he believes “the more guys [Sessoms] plays with that can space the floor, shoot the floor, it opens up the middle of the floor for him to drive it.”

According to Shrewsberry, if the opponent is so worried about White “rolling to the rim and catching lobs” then it will open up the floor for Sessoms to drive and get some easy points on lineups.

“I hope Tom Izzo’s not watching this,” Shrewsberry said, preparing to face the veteran Michigan State coach on Saturday.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE