Sam Sessoms propels Penn State men's basketball to 2nd victory, past St. Francis Brooklyn

Penn State defended the Bryce Jordan Center for the second time of the season on Thursday night.

The Nittany Lions started off the Emerald Coast Classic with a 74-59 win over St. Francis Brooklyn.

Both teams started off sloppily, turning the ball over and missing shots, but the blue and white took the lead early with fifth-year senior Jalanni White making the putbacks in the paint, giving Penn State a 11-6 lead.

Penn State would extend its lead later in the first from two 3-pointers from junior forward Seth Lundy, putting the Nittany Lions up 24-15.

Toward the end of the half, both offenses were heating up with St. Francis Brooklyn’s graduate forward Patrick Emilien made a layup past fifth-year senior forward John Harrar, but Penn State led 40-27 into the locker room with multiple baskets from senior guard Sam Sessoms.

Penn State came out of the half the same way it entered, clicking on all cylinders with a pair of layups from Harrar putting the Nittany Lions up 48-35.

Despite the Terrier’s guard Bahaïde Haïdara making shots in transition, the Nittany Lions continued to add to the lead with a three from fifth-year senior guard Jaheam Cornwall, making the score 68-55.

The blue and white got the lead early and did not look back picking up its second win of the season.

Penn State’s big man duo

In the past two games, Penn State opted for the three guard system with Harrar being the only big man in the starting lineup.

However, on Thursday night Shrewsberry decided to add some more size to his starting lineup, sitting Cornwall and replacing him with White.

Against UMass, White was a force in the paint with six rebounds off the bench and six points, and Thursday’s contest would be no different.

White made an impact early by grabbing offensive rebounds and then turning them into easy 2-pointers for the Nittany Lions.

To complement White was a familiar face in Harrar, who also dominated the paint.

The fifth-year senior scored eight points on the night with seven rebounds.

Ultimately, it was the Canisius transfer that helped give Penn State the edge the entire night inside the arc.

Shifty Sam Sessoms

Penn State brought in a handful of guards in the offseason to fill the shoes of Izaiah Brockington, Myreon Jones, and Jamari Wheeler.

However, the Nittany Lions had its game managing guard already — Sessoms.

In his second season with the blue and white, the guard has accumulated 29 points in two games averaging 14.5 points per game.

Tonight, Penn State’s second highest leading scoring was back to work, driving and finishing in the paint leading the offense for the Nittany Lions.

The second-year Binghamton transfer had a solid first half generating most of his points from indie the arc.

Sessoms finished off the first half 7-9 from the floor with 14 points leading Penn State in scoring.

He would use his speed and small stature to sneak by the Terrier defenders and find the basket.

Sessoms finished with 26 points on the night adding to one of the best starts he has had donning the blue-and-white.

Turnovers hinder Nittany Lions

Penn State took the lead early in the first half and led the rest of the way, but St. Francis Brooklyn stayed right with the Nittany Lions.

A major contributor to the Terrier gnawing on the blue and white side was Penn State constantly turning the ball over.

At the beginning of the game, Harrar had a mismatch and an open basket, but fumbled the ball landing in the hands of St. Francis Brooklyn.

Penn State looked to build up some momentum, but a pass over the head of senior guard Myles Dread that led to a Emilien dunk.

When St. Francis Brooklyn was able to force turnovers, the Terriers were able to turn it into immediate points and hang around with Penn State.

Penn State losing a grip and forcing the ball into places it didn’t need to would be a theme on the night for the blue and white, and it led to easy baskets for the Terrier.

Penn State turned the ball over 15 times and will need to clean up the mistakes as it gets deeper into the season.

