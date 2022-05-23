Penn State Women's Basketball Defeats Minnesota 77-66- Conquese Washington head coach

Penn State women's basketball head coach Conquese Washington calls a play during the first quarter at the Bryce Jordan Center on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. Penn State defeated Minnesota 77-66.

 Cameron Hart

Penn State's former head coach is returning to the Big Ten.

Rutgers announced Monday that Coquese Washington would be its next women’s basketball coach.

Washington previously served as coach of the blue and white from 2007-2019.

With the Nittany Lions, Washington had a record of 209-169 and earned Big Ten Coach of the Year in three straight years.

