Penn State's former head coach is returning to the Big Ten.

Rutgers announced Monday that Coquese Washington would be its next womenโ€™s basketball coach.

๐–๐ž๐ฅ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐“๐จ ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐๐š๐ง๐ค๐ฌโ€ผ๏ธ๐‚๐จ๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ž ๐–๐š๐ฌ๐ก๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐จ๐ง, a three-time Big Ten Coach of the Year with 22 years of coaching experience, has been named the next head coach of Rutgers women's basketball.๐Ÿ“ฐ https://t.co/XnzUetyJui@CoqueseWashing /// #GoRU! pic.twitter.com/GgsWTmzGKo — Rutgers W.Basketball (@RutgersWBB) May 23, 2022

Washington previously served as coach of the blue and white from 2007-2019.

With the Nittany Lions, Washington had a record of 209-169 and earned Big Ten Coach of the Year in three straight years.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE