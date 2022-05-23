Penn State's former head coach is returning to the Big Ten.

Rutgers announced Monday that Coquese Washington would be its next women’s basketball coach.

𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐓𝐨 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐬‼️𝐂𝐨𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐭𝐨𝐧, a three-time Big Ten Coach of the Year with 22 years of coaching experience, has been named the next head coach of Rutgers women's basketball.📰 https://t.co/XnzUetyJui@CoqueseWashing /// #GoRU! pic.twitter.com/GgsWTmzGKo — Rutgers W.Basketball (@RutgersWBB) May 23, 2022

Washington previously served as coach of the blue and white from 2007-2019.

With the Nittany Lions, Washington had a record of 209-169 and earned Big Ten Coach of the Year in three straight years.

