Penn State was up by 19 points early in the second half and had a double-digit lead entering the locker room.

Guard Jalen Pickett had a first-half stat line of 11 points and was 5-for-9 from the floor. At the end of the game, nothing had changed.

Pickett didn’t attempt a shot in the second half, and Penn State gave up a 19-point lead to lose to Rutgers 59-56.

“I thought Steve Pikiell completely out-coached me,” Micah Shrewsberry said after the loss. “He coached circles around me.”

Pikiell’s squad held Pickett, who had back-to-back 30-point games and 19 points in just the second half of the last game, to no shots taken in the second half.

Pikiell said Pickett is a “terrific” player that’s been playing “so well,” so he had to give him some different looks despite guards Paul Mulcahy and Caleb McConnell drawing fouls early while guarding Pickett in the paint.

“He causes a lot of matchup problems,” Pikiell said. “We just tried to give him some different looks and kept them off guard. You have to do that to a player who’s in a great rhythm like that. We were fortunate in the second half that he didn’t get it going.”

When Pickett got the ball and started driving into the paint, Rutgers flooded him with two to three players, which wasn’t the case in the first half.

Pickett was doing damage in the first half because most of the time there was only one defender on him.

Rutgers “did a good job” getting off of screens and staying attached to him, according to guard Cameron Wynter.

“When he did have an advantage they sent two at him,” Wynter said “He came off a couple of ball screens and they trapped him, so it kind of just made him give up the ball, didn’t allow him to shoot. Their defense just kind of sunk in and kind of swarmed in on us. I think we kind of took the bait on some of the shots we took.”

When Pickett was swarmed, he was forced to give the ball up where normally he would back the defender all the way to the basket to score.

Pickett turned the ball over twice in the second half, which was one of the common outcomes against Rutgers’ defense, and the other was that he had to pass the ball out to the perimeter.

The Nittany Lions had open looks with all the attention Pickett was getting, but Penn State couldn’t get anything to fall from behind the arc.

The blue and white shot 27.6% from deep with eight 3-pointers made. Forward Seth Lundy, who shoots the best from deep on the team and in the Big Ten, was 0-for-11 from deep, while guard Andrew Funk was 1-for-7 from deep and guard Myles Dread was 0-for-1.

“We had opportunities,” Shrewsberry said. “Seth goes 0-for-11 from three. Funk goes 1-for-7. Myles goes 0-for-1. Three of your better shooters right there. They are shooting open shots, so hats off to them and we need to do something different.”

Pikiell’s second-half game plan didn’t allow Penn State’s leading scorer to get off a shot, and helped Rutgers climb all the way back to pick up the win on the road.

Shrewsberry said three times during his post-game press conference that he was out-coached by Pikiell, and Pickett being held shotless in the second half was part of it.

“We got out-coached,” Shrewsberry said. “I got to put our guys in a better position to be successful.”

