Just a week after Micah Shrewsberry’s departure, Penn State may have found his replacement.

Mike Rhoades, who served as VCU’s head coach from 2017-23, is expected to become the next headman of the Nittany Lions, pending approval of the university’s board of trustees.

Rhoades reportedly accepted the deal offered by Penn State, CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported Wednesday afternoon.

Sources: VCU's Mike Rhoades has officially accepted the head coaching vacancy at Penn State. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 29, 2023

It was also reported by Rothstein on Tuesday that the university had offered Rhoades a contract worth over $3 million per year.

Meanwhile, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Wednesday that Rhoades had not yet informed VCU of his departure, likely pending board approval of his contract.

Penn State’s board of trustees will meet at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A native of Mahanoy City, Pennsylvania, Rhoades attended Lebanon Valley College, a school just under two hours from Penn State.

After a 13-year tenure at Virginia’s Randolph-Macon College following his college graduation, Rhoades was hired as a VCU assistant in 2009, keeping the role until being hired as Rice’s head coach in 2014.

Rhoades had a 129-61 overall record and three NCAA Tournament appearances across six seasons with VCU.

His contract details have yet to be released.

