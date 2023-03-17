Penn State's Micah Shrewsberry will reportedly stay in Happy Valley after this season.

CBS's Jon Rothstein reported that Penn State is prepared to make a "significant, long-term commitment" to Shrewsberry after the conclusion of the 2022-23 season.

Source: Penn State is prepared to make a significant, long-term financial commitment to Micah Shrewsberry as soon as the Nittany Lions conclude their season.Shrewsberry has been linked to other high profile jobs. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 17, 2023

Shrewsberry was rumored to be in talks with Georgetown and Notre Dame about potentially becoming the next head coach of one of those programs. He was asked Wednesday whether or not he'd be the coach of Penn State next season and he said "I don't know," but it looks like he will stay with the Nittany Lions.

In his second season, Shrewsberry led Penn State to a 20-plus win season, a Big Ten Championship appearance, its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2011 and its first NCAA Tournament win since 2001.

New athletic director and Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics, Pat Kraft, said during his press conference in early 2022 that he'd compete with other schools when it came to making a deal for Shrewsberry.

Penn State's former athletic director Sandy Barbour hired Shrewsberry in March of 2021.

