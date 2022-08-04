Penn State’s 2022-23 season opener was announced.

The Nittany Lions will reportedly open their campaign at home against Winthrop on Nov. 7, according to Bracketeer.

Penn State will host Winthrop on November 7th as part of its 22-23 non-conference schedule. The game will serve as the season opener for both programs.#B1G #BigSouth — Rocco Miller (@RoccoMiller8) August 4, 2022

After clinching the NCAA Tournament for the third time in five tries in 2021, Winthrop narrowly missed out on a bid this past March, finishing second in the Big South.

This will be the first ever matchup between the two programs.

