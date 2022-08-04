PSU Men's Basketball vs. Nebraska, Johnson

Penn State guard Dallion Johnson (23) attempts to pass the ball to a teammate while being guarded by Nebraska guard Kobe Webster (10) during the Penn State men's basketball game against Nebraska.  The Cornhuskers defeated the Nittany Lions, 93-70.

 Chloe Trieff

Penn State’s 2022-23 season opener was announced.

The Nittany Lions will reportedly open their campaign at home against Winthrop on Nov. 7, according to Bracketeer.

After clinching the NCAA Tournament for the third time in five tries in 2021, Winthrop narrowly missed out on a bid this past March, finishing second in the Big South.

This will be the first ever matchup between the two programs.

