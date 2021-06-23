The Micah Shrewsberry era at Penn State is just a few months away from beginning on the court.

According to a report from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, Penn State will open the 2021-22 regular season against Youngstown State in Happy Valley with the blue and white faithful behind the Nittany Lions' new head man at the Bryce Jordan Center.

The Penguins, led by head coach Jerrod Calhoun, finished the 2020-21 campaign 15-12.

Shrewsberry was hired in March after the Nittany Lions went 11-14 this past season under interim head coach Jim Ferry.