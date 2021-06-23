The Micah Shrewsberry era at Penn State is just a few months away from beginning on the court.
According to a report from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, Penn State will open the 2021-22 regular season against Youngstown State in Happy Valley with the blue and white faithful behind the Nittany Lions' new head man at the Bryce Jordan Center.
Source: Penn State will open the Micah Shrewsberry era on November 10th in State College against Youngstown State.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 23, 2021
The Penguins, led by head coach Jerrod Calhoun, finished the 2020-21 campaign 15-12.
Shrewsberry was hired in March after the Nittany Lions went 11-14 this past season under interim head coach Jim Ferry.