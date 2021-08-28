Penn State added another non-conference opponent to its 2021-22 schedule.

For the upcoming season, the Nittany Lions will play Wagner as part of their non-conference games.

Source: Penn State will host Wagner as part of its 21-22 non-conference schedule. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) August 28, 2021

The blue and white already have multiple non-conference matchups lined up for the 2021-22 season, including LSU, St. Francis Brooklyn, and Miami.

Wagner finished the 2020-21 season 13-7 and ended its season with a 66-60 loss to Mount St. Mary's in the Northeast Conference Tournament.

Penn State's full slate of games has still yet to be released.

