Penn State vs Indiana, Harrar (21)

Forward John Harrar (21) celebrates during the game against Indiana at the Bryce Jordan Center on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. No. 24 Penn State defeated the Hoosiers 64-49.

 Aabha Vora

Penn State has reportedly found its annual ACC opponent for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The Nittany Lions will take on Miami next season at the Bryce Jordan Center, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

Penn State has won its last three games in the ACC/Big Ten challenge, including an upset win last season at Virginia Tech.

