Penn State has reportedly found its annual ACC opponent for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
The Nittany Lions will take on Miami next season at the Bryce Jordan Center, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.
Source: Penn State will host Miami in the 2021 ACC/Big Ten Challenge.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 28, 2021
Penn State has won its last three games in the ACC/Big Ten challenge, including an upset win last season at Virginia Tech.
