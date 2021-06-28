Penn State has reportedly found its annual ACC opponent for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The Nittany Lions will take on Miami next season at the Bryce Jordan Center, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

Source: Penn State will host Miami in the 2021 ACC/Big Ten Challenge. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 28, 2021

Penn State has won its last three games in the ACC/Big Ten challenge, including an upset win last season at Virginia Tech.

