Penn State's getting a big-time nonconference matchup in the first round of the upcoming Emerald Coast Classic.

The Nittany Lions will reportedly face off against LSU, per CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein. It was first announced Penn State would participate in the 2021 Emerald Coast Classic in February.

Though Penn State is used to tough opponents thanks to playing in the Big Ten, LSU is primed for a talented roster in 2021.

The Tigers signed 5-star center Efton Reid and 4-star guard Brandon Murray over this offseason. LSU will also have multiple key pieces returning from their tournament roster.

Penn State finished 11-14 on the season and 11th in the Big Ten, while LSU finished second in the SEC at 19-10.

