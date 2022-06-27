Penn State men's basketball vs. Youngstown State, Micah Shrewberry

Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry walks the sidelines during their game against Youngstown State on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. Coach Shrewsberry got his first win as the head coach as Penn State won 75-59.

Penn State's head coach will reportedly face off against one of his former squads in the 2022 Gavitt Games.

Penn State will play Butler in the series, per CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

The Gavitt Games is the annual Big Ten and Big East challenge consisting of eight matchups between the two conferences.

This will mark the program's first appearance in the Gavitt Games since 2019, when it defeated Georgetown 81-66.

Official dates and times have not been released yet by Penn State or the Gavitt Games.

