Penn State's head coach will reportedly face off against one of his former squads in the 2022 Gavitt Games.

Penn State will play Butler in the series, per CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

The Gavitt Games is the annual Big Ten and Big East challenge consisting of eight matchups between the two conferences.

NEWS: Matchups are set for the 2022 Gavitt Games, according to multiple sources.Villanova at Michigan StateIndiana at XavierIowa at Seton HallMarquette at PurdueButler at Penn StNorthwestern at GeorgetownNebraska at St. John'sDePaul at Minnesotahttps://t.co/uv7WkVzTKM — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 28, 2022

This will mark the program's first appearance in the Gavitt Games since 2019, when it defeated Georgetown 81-66.

Official dates and times have not been released yet by Penn State or the Gavitt Games.

