Penn State may lose the services of one of its senior guards for next season.

Sam Sessoms reportedly has entered the transfer portal as of Wednesday.

Penn State guard Sam Sessoms has entered the transfer portal, sources told ESPN. Averaged 11.6 points, 2.6 assists and 42.0% from 3-point range this season. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 16, 2022

The Philadelphia native transferred to Happy Valley prior to the 2020-21 season after playing two seasons at Binghamton.

Sessoms played a sixth-man role for the majority of his time with the Nittany Lions — he played in 24 games and averaged 8.2 points per game during his first season.

In his second year and coach Micah Shrewsberry's first season, Sessoms returned and started the first 10 games of the year before coming off the bench once again.

Sessoms averaged 11.6 points per game and turned in 19 double-digit scoring games throughout the 2021-22 season.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE