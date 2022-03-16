Men's Basketball vs Michigan State Sessoms (3) Lay-Up

Guard Sam Sessoms (3) bypasses Michigan defense as he goes in for a lay-up during the Penn State men's basketball game vs. Michigan State on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. Penn State won 62-58 against Michigan State.

 Regan Gross

Penn State may lose the services of one of its senior guards for next season.

Sam Sessoms reportedly has entered the transfer portal as of Wednesday.

The Philadelphia native transferred to Happy Valley prior to the 2020-21 season after playing two seasons at Binghamton.

Sessoms played a sixth-man role for the majority of his time with the Nittany Lions — he played in 24 games and averaged 8.2 points per game during his first season.

In his second year and coach Micah Shrewsberry's first season, Sessoms returned and started the first 10 games of the year before coming off the bench once again.

Sessoms averaged 11.6 points per game and turned in 19 double-digit scoring games throughout the 2021-22 season.

