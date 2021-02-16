Penn State has joined a slew of programs finalizing participation in early season tournaments for the 2021-22 season.
According to Jeff Goodman of Stadium, the Nittany Lions will be competing in the Emerald Coast Classic, which will be held from Nov. 26-27 and will be hosted by Northwest Florida State College.
Other teams participating in the tournament are LSU, Oregon State and Wake Forest.
