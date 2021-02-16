Penn State Men's Basketball vs Nebraska, Lundy (1)
Forward Seth Lundy (1) drives down the court during the Penn State men’s basketball game against Nebraska on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. The Cornhuskers beat the Nittany Lions 62-61.

 Lily LaRegina

Penn State has joined a slew of programs finalizing participation in early season tournaments for the 2021-22 season.

According to Jeff Goodman of Stadium, the Nittany Lions will be competing in the Emerald Coast Classic, which will be held from Nov. 26-27 and will be hosted by Northwest Florida State College.

Other teams participating in the tournament are LSU, Oregon State and Wake Forest.

