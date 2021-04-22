Another Penn State player is reportedly weighing his options ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

According to Lions247, Junior guard Izaiah Brockington has decided to re-enter the transfer portal after initially withdrawing from the portal in March after a "good talk" with new head coach Micah Shrewsberry.

The Philadelphia native averaged 12.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game for the Nittany Lions last season.

Penn State recently had two other players, John Harrar and Seth Lundy, reverse course on their original decisions to enter the portal.

