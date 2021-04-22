Penn State Men's Basketball vs Purdue, Brockington (12)
Buy Now

Guard Izaiah Brockington (12) guards Purdue’s Eric Hunter Jr. during the Penn State men’s basketball game against Purdue on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. The Boilermakers beat the Nittany Lions 73-52.

 Lily LaRegina

Another Penn State player is reportedly weighing his options ahead of the 2020-21 campaign. 

According to Lions247, Junior guard Izaiah Brockington has decided to re-enter the transfer portal after initially withdrawing from the portal in March after a "good talk" with new head coach Micah Shrewsberry. 

The Philadelphia native averaged 12.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game for the Nittany Lions last season.

Penn State recently had two other players, John Harrar and Seth Lundy, reverse course on their original decisions to enter the portal.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.