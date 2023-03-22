With the conclusion of the season on Saturday, Penn State has already lost one of its players.

Nittany Lion junior guard Dallion Johnson has reportedly entered the transfer portal after three seasons with the team, according to Verbal Commits.

Penn State G Dallion Johnson has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/gDnuem26KU — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) March 22, 2023

The Haverhill, Massachusetts, native started 14 games during his sophomore season, averaging 3.7 points per game and shooting .346.

Johnson saw his role diminish in the 2022-23 season, as he checked in for 23 games with zero starts. He averaged just two points per game, playing an average of 8.7 minutes.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE