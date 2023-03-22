Penn State Men's Basketball vs. Michigan, Johnson

Penn State guard Dallion Johnson (23) dribbles the ball up the court during the Penn State men's basketball game against Michigan at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. The Wolverines defeated the Nittany Lions 58-57.

 Nick Eickhoff

With the conclusion of the season on Saturday, Penn State has already lost one of its players.

Nittany Lion junior guard Dallion Johnson has reportedly entered the transfer portal after three seasons with the team, according to Verbal Commits.

The Haverhill, Massachusetts, native started 14 games during his sophomore season, averaging 3.7 points per game and shooting .346.

Johnson saw his role diminish in the 2022-23 season, as he checked in for 23 games with zero starts. He averaged just two points per game, playing an average of 8.7 minutes.

