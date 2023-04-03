Penn State’s only freshman to start this year is going portaling.

Nittany Lion freshman forward Kebba Njie announced he is entering the transfer portal after one season at Penn State, making him the fourth player to enter the portal and seventh player to leave Happy Valley following the announcement that Notre Dame hired Penn State's Micah Shrewsberry to be its next head coach.

Njie played in 37 games, starting in 26. As Penn State’s 6-foot-10 big man, he averaged 14.3 minutes per game, 3.4 points per game and 3.5 rebounds per game.

The Centerville, Ohio, native was the second-highest-ranked recruit in Penn State’s history as a 4-star.

