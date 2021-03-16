Penn State Men's Basketball vs Nebraska, Harrar (21)
Penn State forward John Harrar is reportedly searching for a new place to play college basketball next season.

Harrar is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal according to a report by The Miller Report, moving on after four years with the Nittany Lions.

He averaged 8.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per game in the 2020-21 season and racked up 503 points and 534 rebounds in his time in Happy Valley.

His reported entry comes within of Penn State officially announcing Micah Shrewsburry as its next head coach.

Harrar is reported to have interest from multiple Power Five schools including programs within the Big Ten such as Michigan State, Maryland and Rutgers.

