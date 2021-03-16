Penn State forward John Harrar is reportedly searching for a new place to play college basketball next season.

Harrar is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal according to a report by The Miller Report, moving on after four years with the Nittany Lions.

Penn State senior F, John Harrar, has entered the transfer portal. He averaged 8.8 ppl and 8.8 rebs for the Nittany Lions this season. LaSalle, Maryland, Michigan St. Pitt, Miami, Rutgers, Wake Forest, Tennessee, N.C. State, Louisville, and Maryland have already shown interest. — THE MILLER REPORT ™️ (@Miller_Report) March 16, 2021

He averaged 8.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per game in the 2020-21 season and racked up 503 points and 534 rebounds in his time in Happy Valley.

His reported entry comes within of Penn State officially announcing Micah Shrewsburry as its next head coach.

Harrar is reported to have interest from multiple Power Five schools including programs within the Big Ten such as Michigan State, Maryland and Rutgers.

