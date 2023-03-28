NCAA Men's Basketball vs. Texas- Team

Penn State Men’s Basketball team during a time out in the Penn State vs. Texas at the Wells Fargo Arena on March 18, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. Texas defeats Penn State (71-66).

 Katelyn Supancik

Logan Imes, one of Penn State's three commitments in the class of 2023, has reportedly requested his release from the program.

A top-200 recruit according to 247Sports from Zionsville, Indiana, Imes is a 6-foot-4 combo guard and featured as a 3-star prospect.

While Imes is reportedly still open to returning to Penn State following a new coaching staff, the Nittany Lions are at risk of losing all 2023 recruits as prized prospect Carey Booth announced his release last Thursday.

With Micah Shrewsberry's son, Braeden Shrewsberry, likely to follow Micah to Notre Dame, the Nittany Lions could be down to zero 2023 commits if Braeden requests his release from the program.

Penn State has four scholarship players left on the roster with Kanye Clary, Kebba Njie, Demetrius Lilley and Jameel Brown.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Tyler Millen is a men's basketball and baseball reporter for The Daily Collegian. He is a sophomore majoring in digital and print journalism with a minor in sports studies.