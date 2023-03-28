Logan Imes, one of Penn State's three commitments in the class of 2023, has reportedly requested his release from the program.

A top-200 recruit according to 247Sports from Zionsville, Indiana, Imes is a 6-foot-4 combo guard and featured as a 3-star prospect.

Zionsville guard Logan Imes has requested release from NLI at Penn State to see what other options available. Still open to Penn State once new staff in place if there is interest. Also has great relationship with Micah Shrewsberry so Notre Dame is among options. — Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) March 28, 2023

While Imes is reportedly still open to returning to Penn State following a new coaching staff, the Nittany Lions are at risk of losing all 2023 recruits as prized prospect Carey Booth announced his release last Thursday.

With Micah Shrewsberry's son, Braeden Shrewsberry, likely to follow Micah to Notre Dame, the Nittany Lions could be down to zero 2023 commits if Braeden requests his release from the program.

Penn State has four scholarship players left on the roster with Kanye Clary, Kebba Njie, Demetrius Lilley and Jameel Brown.

