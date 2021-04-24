Former Penn State men's basketball guard Tim Frazier is signing a contract with the Memphis Grizzlies for the rest of the season after initially signing a 10-day contract with the team in April, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Grizzlies are signing guard Tim Frazier for the rest of the season, sources tell ESPN. He was completing a 10-day deal with Memphis.

Frazier is in his seventh season in the NBA with as many different teams.

The veteran guard has averaged 1.3 points per game and 2.3 assists per game in three contests with the Grizzlies this season.

