Penn State has reportedly added an unfamiliar foe to its schedule for the 2022-23 season.

The Nittany Lions will take on Fairleigh Dickinson for one of its nonconference games for next season.

Source: Penn State will host Fairleigh Dickinson as part of its 22-23 non-conference schedule. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 7, 2022

The Knights finished 5-13 in the Northeast Conference with an overall record of 4-22 on the season.

Penn State squared off with a Northeast Conference team in the 2021-22 season, defeating Wagner 74-54.

