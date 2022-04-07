PSU Men's Basketball vs. Wagner, Pickett

Penn State guard Jalen Pickett (22) tries to dribble the ball down the court but is stopped by Wagner guard Alex Morales (2) during the Penn State Men's Basketball game vs. Wagner at the Bryce Jordan Center on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated the Seahawks 74-54.

 Chloe Trieff

Penn State has reportedly added an unfamiliar foe to its schedule for the 2022-23 season.

The Nittany Lions will take on Fairleigh Dickinson for one of its nonconference games for next season.

The Knights finished 5-13 in the Northeast Conference with an overall record of 4-22 on the season.

Penn State squared off with a Northeast Conference team in the 2021-22 season, defeating Wagner 74-54.

