The Mike Rhoades era at Penn State continues to bring success in the transfer portal, only a month into his tenure as head coach.

On Thursday, the Nittany Lions reportedly earned a commitment from former Temple forward Zach Hicks, per CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

NEWS: Temple transfer Zach Hicks tells me that he has committed to Penn State.https://t.co/2q9yXsqjVv — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 20, 2023

Hicks started all 32 games as a sophomore for the Owls last season, averaging 9.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.

He becomes Penn State’s third transfer addition since Rhoades was hired, joining former VCU guard Ace Baldwin Jr. And Nick Kern Jr.

With Hicks commitment, the Nittany Lions are now up to six scholarship players on roster.

Hicks has two years of eligibility remaining.

