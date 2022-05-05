Following the path of Sam Sessoms, another Penn State guard will suit up for a different team moving forward.

Nittany Lion walk-on sophomore guard Irekefe Oweh reportedly entered the transfer portal.

Penn State G Irekefe Oweh has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/jQSlcNZ8u3 — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) May 5, 2022

Oweh walked on to Penn State in 2021 and saw action in two games against Wagner and Minnesota, racking up a steal against the Gophers.

The sophomore guard is the younger brother of former Penn State football and now Baltimore Ravens edge rusher Odafe Oweh.

The younger Oweh is the second Penn Stater to enter the transfer portal this offseason.