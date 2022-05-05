PSU vs Minnesota Bball, IREKEFE OWEH

Irekefe Oweh (0) guards his opponent in the basketball game against Minnesota in the Bryce Jordan Center on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat Minnesota 67-46.

 Kelly Miller

Following the path of Sam Sessoms, another Penn State guard will suit up for a different team moving forward.

Nittany Lion walk-on sophomore guard Irekefe Oweh reportedly entered the transfer portal. 

Oweh walked on to Penn State in 2021 and saw action in two games against Wagner and Minnesota, racking up a steal against the Gophers.

The sophomore guard is the younger brother of former Penn State football and now Baltimore Ravens edge rusher Odafe Oweh.

The younger Oweh is the second Penn Stater to enter the transfer portal this offseason.

