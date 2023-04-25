Just over a month after Micah Shrewsberry left for Notre Dame, one of his assistant coaches has found a new gig.

Former Penn State assistant coach Aki Collins, who coached alongside Shrewsberry over the past two seasons, has reportedly joined Overtime Elite as the director of recruiting and retention, per Adam Zagoria.

Overtime Elite is a professional basketball league for basketball players aged 16-20, based in Atlanta. The league was founded in 2021 and has gained increased notoriety over the years.

With over 20 years of coaching and scouting experience in both college and the NBA, Collins helped revolutionize the Nittany Lions’ recruiting success almost immediately upon arrival.

In his first season in Happy Valley, Collins helped sign the highest-ranked recruiting class in program history.

