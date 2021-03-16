More Penn State players entered the NCAA Transfer Portal Tuesday morning.

Myreon Jones, Izaiah Brockington, Seth Lundy, Trent Buttrick and Jamari Wheeler may not be staying with the program next season, as they have all entered the portal, according to multiple reports.

Penn State forward Seth Lundy is in the portal. He's the sixth Nittany Lions player to enter today. Lundy averaged 10.1 ppg this season. https://t.co/Uu9zwhsJuG — 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) March 16, 2021

Have learned that Penn State basketball’s leading scorer Myreon Jones, a Birmingham native, has entered the transfer portal. Averaged 15.3 points per game this season. — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) March 16, 2021

Three Penn State basketball players — Izaiah Brockington, John Harrar and Trent Buttrick — have all entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.https://t.co/chXwn6Kx88 pic.twitter.com/6gYCIJ16Wd — 247Sports (@247Sports) March 16, 2021

Jones was Penn State’s leading scorer this season, averaging 15.3 points per game while shooting 39.5% from beyond the three-point line.

Brockington averaged 12.6 points and 4.9 rebounds per game while Buttrick averaged three points and three rebounds off the bench.

The latest entrance to the portal in Wheeler, who averaged career-highs in points per game (6.8) and assists per game (3.5) this season, has already garnered attention from a handful of mid-major programs.

Penn State transfer guard Jamari Wheeler has heard from USF, FGCU, Murray state, Towson, San Antonio, Stetson, and Wright State so far, sources tell @247Sports. — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) March 16, 2021

The Nittany Lions would lose three more starters in addition to John Harrar, as well as a veteran reserve in Buttrick.

This all comes within 24 hours of Penn State hiring former Purdue assistant Micah Shrewsberry as its next head coach, signaling a possible shift for the program.

