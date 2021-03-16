Penn State Men's Basketball vs Minnesota (21)
Forward John Harrar (21) attempts to block Minnesota’s Eric Curry during the Penn State men’s basketball game against Minnesota on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated the Golden Gophers 84-65.

 Samantha Hendrzak

More Penn State players entered the NCAA Transfer Portal Tuesday morning.

Myreon Jones, Izaiah Brockington, Seth Lundy, Trent Buttrick and Jamari Wheeler may not be staying with the program next season, as they have all entered the portal, according to multiple reports.

Jones was Penn State’s leading scorer this season, averaging 15.3 points per game while shooting 39.5% from beyond the three-point line.

Brockington averaged 12.6 points and 4.9 rebounds per game while Buttrick averaged three points and three rebounds off the bench.

The latest entrance to the portal in Wheeler, who averaged career-highs in points per game (6.8) and assists per game (3.5) this season, has already garnered attention from a handful of mid-major programs.

The Nittany Lions would lose three more starters in addition to John Harrar, as well as a veteran reserve in Buttrick.

This all comes within 24 hours of Penn State hiring former Purdue assistant Micah Shrewsberry as its next head coach, signaling a possible shift for the program.

