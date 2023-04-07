Rhoades press conference, Rhoades and Kraft

Mike Rhoades, the new head coach of the Penn State men’s basketball team, and athletic director Patrick Kraft answer questions at a press conference on Thursday, March 30, 2023, held at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pa.

It's just a week into Mike Rhoades' tenure as Penn State's head coach, and the program is already reportedly making assistant coaching changes.

J.D. Byers, a longtime Rhoades' assistant who the Nittany Lions officially brought in last week, has accepted the same position under Mike Young at Virginia Tech, according to multiple reports.

Byers followed Rhoades from Randolph-Macon to Rice to VCU, where he coached from 2017-23, before his brief stint at Penn State.

As for his replacement, Jimmy Martelli will move from director of operations to the bench, where he served in stints with Dickinson College, Robert Morris and Rutgers.

Martelli, the son of legendary St. Joe's coach Phil Martelli, spent the last six seasons as VCU's director of operations under Rhoades.

