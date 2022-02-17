Penn State will reportedly be without its forward for another game.

Nittany Lions' forward Greg Lee won't play in the rescheduled game against Minnesota on Thursday due to a knee injury, according to Jon Rothstein.

Penn State's Greg Lee (knee) is OUT for today's game against Minnesota, per Micah Shrewsberry. Averages 7.8 PPG and 6.9 RPG. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 17, 2022

Lee is one of many players to come to Happy Valley from the transfer portal and has averaged 7.8 points per game, and 6.9 rebounds per game when he's on the floor.

The absence is not the first for Lee as he missed most of the beginning of the season due to a lower leg injury, and has now missed the previous three games because of an injury.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE