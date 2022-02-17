Penn State men's basketball vs. Indiana, Lee (5)

Forward Greg Lee (5) dunks the ball during warmups prior to the Penn State men's basketball game vs. Indiana on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat the Hoosiers 61-58.

 Caleb Craig

Penn State will reportedly be without its forward for another game.

Nittany Lions' forward Greg Lee won't play in the rescheduled game against Minnesota on Thursday due to a knee injury, according to Jon Rothstein.

Lee is one of many players to come to Happy Valley from the transfer portal and has averaged 7.8 points per game, and 6.9 rebounds per game when he's on the floor.

The absence is not the first for Lee as he missed most of the beginning of the season due to a lower leg injury, and has now missed the previous three games because of an injury.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags