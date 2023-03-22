A second Penn State player entered the transfer portal Wednesday afternoon.

Forward Caleb Dorsey will reportedly search for a new program this offseason, per Verbal Commits.

In three seasons with the Nittany Lions, Dorsey saw increased minutes this past season, starting in a career-high nine games across 16 appearances.

He hits the portal with averages of 1.6 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game over the past three years.

Dorsey joins junior guard Dallion Johnson as the second Penn Stater to hit the open market in the past 24 hours.

