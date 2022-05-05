PSU Men's Basketball vs. Wagner, Harrar

Penn State forward John Harrar (21) slam dunks the ball during the Penn State Men's basketball game vs. Wagner at the Bryce Jordan Center on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated the Seahawks 54-74.

 Chloe Trieff

Penn State's big man is going back to his football roots.

Nittany Lion fifth-year senior forward John Harrar is reportedly attending rookie minicamp with the Philadelphia Eagles, according to his agent Blake Fromang.

Before coming to Penn State, Harrar was committed to Army to play tight end but decided to pursue basketball instead and got a tryout from Pat Chambers.

Ultimately, Harrar played five seasons with the blue and white, finishing second in the Big Ten in the 2021-22 season with 10.3 rebounds per game.

The Wallingford, Pennsylvania, native finished his Penn State career with the most games played at Penn State with 146.

Eagles will hold their rookie minicamp from May 6-7.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags